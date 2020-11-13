McKinley (undisclosed) won't be cleared to play for the Bengals until Week 11 at the earliest, Richard Skinner of WKRC Cincinnati reports.

McKinley was claimed off waivers earlier this week after being cut by the Falcons, but he'll need to pass some COIVD-19 protocols before being cleared to join his new team. In the meantime, fellow defensive end Sam Hubbard (elbow) could return from IR in time to start against the Steelers on Sunday in the spot recently vacated by the Carlos Dunlap trade. McKinley has battled a groin injury this season, so it's possible that will delay his Bengals debut even beyond the team's Week 11 trip to Washington.