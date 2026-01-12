default-cbs-image
Hudson finished the 2025 season with 19 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets.

Hudson recorded exactly 19 catches for a second consecutive season while setting career highs in both games played (15) and touchdowns (two). The seven-year NFL veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the last three seasons in Cincinnati.

