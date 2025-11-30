Hudson had just one catch for 14 yards in Thursday night's win over the Ravens, but it was a spectacular one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone to help the Bengals stretch their lead to two scores.

Joe Burrow led Hudson perfectly to the corner, after Hudson had beaten the Ravens' Kyle Hamilton. Amazingly, Hudson played just six offensive snaps in the game as the Bengals' third tight end, with Mike Gesicki back in the rotation.