Hudson (knee) didn't participate in Cincinnati's practice Tuesday, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
Hudson missed the team's Week 16 win over the Browns with a knee injury and is now in danger of missing another matchup. If he can't return to practice prior to Saturday's matchup versus the Broncos, he will likely be sidelined for a second straight week.
