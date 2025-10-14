Hudson (concussion) was a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hudson is in the league's concussion protocol and will have an extremely difficult time gaining clearance on a short week ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers. With Hudson looking unlikely to play and Mike Gesicki (chest) ruled out, Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy will be in line to handle tight-end duties for Cincinnati.