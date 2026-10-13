Hudson's agent revealed Tuesday that the tight end sustained a torn pectoral in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Dolphins and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Charlie Clifford of WLWT News 5 Cincinnati reports.

Hudson will presumably need surgery to address the pec tear and is likely to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Though he didn't win a spot on the Bengals' initial 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, Hudson was elevated from the practice squad for two of the team's firs three games before getting signed to the roster Sept. 29. Over his four appearances with Cincinnati, the reserve tight end tallied seven catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.