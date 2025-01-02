Hudson (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers after logging a full practice Thursday.
Hudson missed the Bengals' last two games due to a knee injury that he suffered against the Titans in Week 15. He had an LP/LP/FP practice squad this week, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to suit up for Saturday's regular-season finale. Hudson would serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Mike Gesicki if Drew Sample (groin) is unable to play.
