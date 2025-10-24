Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Good to go for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hudson (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.
Hudson was concussed in Week 6 and missed last Thursday night's win over the Steelers, but the 10 days off between games gave Hudson enough time to advance through the league's concussion protocol. With Mike Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve, Hudson could see elevated snaps as the catch-first tight end in the offense.
More News
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Won't play vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Estimated as DNP again Tuesday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Officially DNP on Monday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: In concussion protocol•