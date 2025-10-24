default-cbs-image
Hudson (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.

Hudson was concussed in Week 6 and missed last Thursday night's win over the Steelers, but the 10 days off between games gave Hudson enough time to advance through the league's concussion protocol. With Mike Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve, Hudson could see elevated snaps as the catch-first tight end in the offense.

