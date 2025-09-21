Hudson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Hudson exclusively played on special teams in the Bengals' first two games of the regular season, but he will observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Cincinnati goes with Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy as the three backup tight ends behind starter Mike Gesicki. Hudson's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 29.