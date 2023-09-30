The Bengals elevated Hudson to their active roster Saturday.

This marks the second week in a row that Hudson has been promoted from the team's practice squad. He filled in Week 3 against the Rams with Irv Smith (hamstring) ruled out and finished as the top pass-catching tight end with two catches on four targets for 30 yards. He played 36 offensive snaps in Week 3, more than fellow tight ends Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox, and could see that same usage against the Titans on Sunday with Smith being ruled out for the second straight week.