The Bengals signed Hudson off their practice squad Wednesday.

Hudson was elevated from the practice squad in Weeks 3 and 4 while Irv Smith dealt with a hamstring injury, and the 6-foot-5 tight end held his own with four catches for 48 yards on six targets between those two games. The 30 receiving yards Hudson compiled Week 3 are more than Smith has had in any game this season. Smith also lost a fumble in this past Sunday's win over the 49ers, so perhaps Hudson can carve out a sizable pass-catching role if the Cincinnati coaching staff is unhappy with Smith's production.