Hudson (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hudson's limited session Wednesday is a positive sign, given that he wasn't able to practice during Week 7 prep while in the league's concussion protocol. The next step for the seventh-year tight end would be to log a full practice, which would get him closer to clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.