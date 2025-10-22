Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hudson (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Hudson's limited session Wednesday is a positive sign, given that he wasn't able to practice during Week 7 prep while in the league's concussion protocol. The next step for the seventh-year tight end would be to log a full practice, which would get him closer to clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
