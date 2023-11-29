Hudson played 13 of the Bengals' 43 snaps on offense and finished with four catches for 18 yards on five targets in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

The Bengals opened with Drew Sample (one catch for an 11-yard touchdown) and Mitchell Wilcox (one catch for one yard) as their starting tight ends, but Hudson ended up outproducing both players as well as Irv Smith (two catches for eight yards) in terms of pure volume in the passing game. Hudson looks to be Cincinnati's top pass-catching tight end, but his ceiling is limited by having to share snaps with three other options at the position as well as having the relatively unproven Jake Browning as his quarterback rather than Joe Burrow (wrist). Additionally, Hudson's involvement in the passing game could take a further hit whenever wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring) -- who has missed the last three games -- is back in action.