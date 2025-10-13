Hudson (concussion) was estimated as a DNP on Monday's practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Hudson came out of Sunday's loss to the Packers with concussion symptoms and is in the league's protocol. It's going to be a difficult challenge for him to gain clearance ahead of Thursday night's date with the Steelers. With Mike Gesicki (pectoral) very unlikely to play, Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy would be in line to handle tight-end duties for Cincinnati.