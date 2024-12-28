Hudson (knee) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Broncos.
No surprise here, as Hudson was deemed doubtful for this contest due to a knee injury sustained in Week 15. As a result, Cam Grandy and Tanner McLachlan will be the depth tight end options for Cincinnati behind Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample.
