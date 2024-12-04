Hudson caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Hudson played just 12 of the Bengals' 62 offensive snaps, trailing fellow tight ends Drew Sample (39) and Mike Gesicki (27). With that said, the 30-year-old Hudson was a favorite target for quarterback Joe Burrow during his time on the field. His four grabs and 28 yards were both his second-highest marks in both categories, highlighting his limited usage so far this season.