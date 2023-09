Hudson reverted to Cincinnati's practice squad after Monday's 19-16 win versus the Rams.

With regular starter Irv Smith (hamstring) out, Hudson came up from the practice squad to serve as Cincinnati's top pass-catching tight end in Week 3, hauling in two of four targets for 30 yards. He actually played more snaps (36) than Drew Sample (34) and Mitchell Wilcox (32), so if Smith remains out for Week 4 at Tennessee, expect Hudson to get called up again.