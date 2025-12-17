Hudson recorded three catches for 16 yards on five targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Ravens.

The three receptions were one shy of matching a season-high total for Hudson, who took the field for 19 of the team's 43 offensive snaps. Though Hudson has demonstrated some solid pass-catching chops when he's on the field, he's still no better than the second or third receiving option at the position behind Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant, the latter of whom exited Sunday with an ankle injury. The Bengals also continue to keep Drew Sample involved on offense as a blocking specialist, which typically leaves few snaps left over for Hudson.