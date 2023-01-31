The Bengals signed Hudson to a reserve/future deal Tuesday.
Hudson joined the Bengals' practice squad at the beginning of December after being waived by the Giants. He made 11 straight appearances for New York to start the season, totaling 10 receptions on 15 targets for 132 yards across 244 offensive snaps, but he was never elevated to Cincinnati's active roster. With his new contract, the fourth-year tight end will get to stick around the Bengals' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.