Hudson secured six of seven targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Hudson's seven targets were his most of the season and led all Bengals tight ends. Three of Cincinnati's tight ends split a pretty even share of offensive snaps, with Hudson, Irv Smith and Drew Sample playing 20, 21 and 23 snaps, respectively. Even with his increased opportunity, the 29-year-old was unable to get much going in the way of relevant fantasy production. Hudson will look to build upon this performance in trying to carve out a more prominent role on offense when the Bengals visit the Ravens in Week 11.