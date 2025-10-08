Hudson went without a target while playing just one of the Bengals' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

Though Hudson flashed some strong pass-catching chops in his limited opportunities the past two seasons with Cincinnati, he's struggled to find playing time in 2025 with the Bengals bringing back top tight end Mike Gesicki on a new deal and signing Noah Fant to a one-year contract in the offseason. Through five weeks, Hudson has been a healthy inactive on one occasion and has played just two snaps on offense in the four games in which he's suited up.