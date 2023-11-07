Hudson had four catches for 45 yards on five targets in Sunday night's win over the Bills.
This production came completely out of the blue from Hudson, as he had been inactive the three previous games and only signed from the practice squad on Wednesday. But the Bengals got production from all three tight ends in the passing game, seeing an opening against the Bills.
