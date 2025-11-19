Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Three grabs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hudson caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.
Hudson played just 22 of the Bengals' 66 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow tight ends Noah Fant (32) and Drew Sample (30). The 31-year-old was unable to make the most of his opportunities, contributing little on the stat sheet on a day when Cincinnati's offense struggled. Hudson remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Patriots.
More News
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Chips in with two receptions•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Logs reception in return•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Good to go for Week 8•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Won't play vs. Pittsburgh•