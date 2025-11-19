Hudson caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.

Hudson played just 22 of the Bengals' 66 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow tight ends Noah Fant (32) and Drew Sample (30). The 31-year-old was unable to make the most of his opportunities, contributing little on the stat sheet on a day when Cincinnati's offense struggled. Hudson remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Patriots.