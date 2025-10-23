Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Upgrades to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hudson (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hudson opened the week as a limited practice participant Wednesday, so his full participation in Thursday's session that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol. He will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Jets on Sunday. Hudson's return would mean less snaps for Cam Grandy, though it wouldn't have a major impact on the playing time of Noah Fant and Drew Sample.
