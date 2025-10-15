Hudson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

Hudson entered the league's concussion protocol following the Bengals' loss to the Packers on Sunday. The veteran tight end was unable to practice this past week and has not been cleared to play in Thursday's AFC North tilt. With Hudson out and Mike Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve, the Bengals are left with Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy as their three tight ends on the active roster.