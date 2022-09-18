Higgins (concussion/personal) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Higgins sustained a concussion during the Bengals' season-opening loss to the Steelers, but he'll be in uniform Sunday, and barring any in-game setbacks, is in line to be a key Week 2 target for QB Joe Burrow alongside fellow wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Prior to his exit from last weekend's contest, Higgins logged 26 snaps en route to catching both of his targets for 27 yards.