Higgins (ankle/knee) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Broncos.

Higgins, who was listed as limited on all three of the Bengals' practice reports this week, subsequently approached the contest listed as questionable. With his availability versus Denver confirmed, Higgins is slated to maintain his key role in the Bengals passing offense alongside fellow starting wideout Ja'Marr Chase, a role that has led to Higgins recording a fantasy-worthy 58/727/7 receiving line (on 92 targets) in 10 games this season.