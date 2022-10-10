Higgins, who was on the field for 10 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Ravens, aggravated the ankle injury that had limited him in practice leading up to the contest when he was rolled up on during the first half, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Per Morrison, the wideout wasn't able to return to the game after coming off the field during the Bengals' fourth offensive series. Afterward, Higgins downplayed the issue, suggesting that he erred on the side of caution Sunday in order to avoid any further setbacks. With that in mind, Higgins sounds like he hopes to play in Week 6 against the Saints, but he'll likely have his practice reps limited in the coming days.