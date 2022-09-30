Higgins suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's win over the Dolphins but it isn't major, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins will have 10 days to recover ahead of Cincinnati's contest against Baltimore in Week 5, which should boost his chances of not missing time. The third-year pro looked excellent versus Miami despite nicking up his ankle, securing seven of nine targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. The 23-year-old's injury briefly forced him out during the second half of Thursday Night Football, but he was able to retake the field.