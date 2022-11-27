Higgins had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Higgins and Joe Burrow found multiple occasions where Higgins had man-to-man coverage on the outside and exploited it. Both the go-ahead touchdown and later a big play on the final clinching drive were under that set-up. Higgins likely will get teammate Ja'Marr Chase back next weekend against the Chiefs, but he's demonstrating that he is a No. 1 receiver and will likely get paid as such this offseason.