Higgins recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Steelers.

The rookie continued his impressive season, surpassing 100 yards for the second time in his last four games. He burned the Steelers secondary for a 54-yard reception early in the second quarter. To cap that same drive, Higgins hauled in a two-yard touchdown reception, his fourth of the campaign. The Bengals will face another tough test in Week 11 against a Washington defense that his limited wide receivers for the majority of the season, though Higgins has quickly turned himself into a reliable producer from both a volume and efficiency perspective.