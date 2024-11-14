Higgins (quadricep) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Back-to-back limited practices have Higgins -- who has missed the Bengals' past three games -- trending toward a potential return to action this weekend against the Chargers. Unless he practices fully Friday, however, the wideout seems likely to be listed as questionable for Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. ET contest.
