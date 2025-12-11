Higgins (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back limited listings would appear to give Higgins a chance to play Sunday against the Ravens, but he'll need advance fully through the NFL's concussion protocol in order to approach the contest minus an injury designation. If Higgins ends up sidelined against Baltimore, Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley would be in line to see added Week 15 snaps behind top WR Ja'Marr Chase.