Higgins (hamstring) has returned to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins previously left the contest with a left hamstring injury, but the wideout was able to return to action in the third quarter. Prior to his earlier departure versus Kansas City, Higgins had caught his only target for 19 yards.
