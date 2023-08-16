Higgins returned to practice Wednesday with a compression sleeve on his right leg, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins is back on the field in full pads after an awkward landing that occurred Monday. Despite the compression sleeve, there are no indications at this point that the 2020 second-round pick is still dealing with any lingering injury. It's also possible that some of Higgins' precautionary absences are related to the mutual hope between he and Cincinnati that a long-term extension can be worked out prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.