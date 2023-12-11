Higgins brought in two of four targets for 72 yards in the Bengals' 34-14 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Higgins actually finished second on the Bengals in receiving yards and tied for first in targets despite his modest number of catches. The talented fourth-year pro is still developing his chemistry with fill-in quarterback Jake Browning, but Higgins' day would have been a bit better had he not wiped out his own touchdown grab -- on a pass from AJ McCarron, who'd come in for a handful of plays when Browning was experiencing cramps -- by pushing off his defender. Higgins next sets his sights on the Vikings in a key Week 15 home matchup on Saturday afternoon.