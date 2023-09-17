Higgins had eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' Week 12 loss to the Ravens.
After getting shut out last week, Higgins led the Bengals' receiving corps in catches, yards and targets, taking advantage of the absence of the Ravens' Marlon Humphrey. Higgins and the Bengals next face the Rams on Monday night.
