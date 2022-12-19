Higgins (hamstring) caught five of eight targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Higgins was able to suit up after lasting just one snap before injuring his hamstring in Week 14. The third-year standout didn't suffer any setbacks in his return and rewarded fantasy managers with his sixth score of the season. The Bengals will take on the Patriots in Week 16, who are notorious for shading extra coverage towards the opposing team's top wideout (Ja'Marr Chase in this case). With that in mind, Higgins could be asked to take on more than his usual No. 2 wideout duties if Chase is contained Saturday.