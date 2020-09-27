Higgins caught five of his nine targets for 40 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

The No. 33 overall pick from April's draft was practically invisible in his NFL debut, playing 15 offensive snaps against the Chargers but garnering zero targets. Last week at Cleveland his involvement increased drastically, as Higgins jumped to a workload of 60 offensive plays, hauling in three of his six targets for 35 yards. Week 3 marks his breakout and possible arrival as a fantasy stalwart alongside Joe Burrow, as Higgins corralled all three of his red-zone targets Sunday with two leading to scores inside the five-yard line. Now Higgins and his rookie signal-caller will face a Jaguars defense Week 4 that allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to establish a Dolphins franchise record in completing 90 percent of his pass attempts Thursday night.