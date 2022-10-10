Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins (ankle) is day-to-day, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Higgins aggravated an existing ankle sprain during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Ravens, in which he played just 10 snaps. It's encouraging that the standout receiver was able to avoid a severe injury, but it remains to be see whether Higgins will be able to suit up versus the Saints in Week 6. His status on Wednesday's first official practice report of the week will be illuminating.