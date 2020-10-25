Higgins caught all five of his targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 loss to Cleveland. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Higgins was quiet for most of this one but made his mark late, catching a 16-yard touchdown to take a 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter. The rookie second-round pick out of Clemson has 24 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, as he has quickly become an integral part of Cincinnati's high-octane passing game after taking a couple weeks to get acclimated to the NFL. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 8 against the Titans.