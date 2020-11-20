Higgins (illness) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Higgins sat out Thursday's session after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep in practice a day later erases any concern about his status heading into the weekend. With no fewer than 60 receiving yards or four receptions in each of his last six outings, Higgins has seemingly surpassed A.J. Green as a more valuable fantasy option in the Bengals' passing game.
