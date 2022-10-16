Higgins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Considered a true game-time decision leading up to Sunday after managing just one limited practice this week due to the ankle injury he aggravated in the Bengals' Oct. 9 loss to the Ravens, Higgins received the green light to play after he looked to be moving around well in pregame warmups, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Though the Bengals haven't indicated that Higgins will be on any sort of limited snap count, fantasy managers should keep expectations for the wideout in check while he's presumably playing at somewhere below 100 percent health. With Hayden Hurst (groin) also getting the green light to play Sunday, Cincinnati will have all of its key pass-catching weapons available for quarterback Joe Burrow.
