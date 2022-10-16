Higgins (ankle) had six receptions (10 targets) for 47 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.
Higgins was a game-time decision after injuring his ankle early in last week's loss to Baltimore, so it was encouraging to see him start and finish this contest. The 23-year-old couldn't match teammate Ja'Marr Chase's monster fantasy line (7/132/2), but Higgins churned out a solid game considering his health status coming into the contest. A healthy Higgins could feast on a bottom-five ranked Falcons defense next Sunday.
