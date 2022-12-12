Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins (hamstring) is day-to-day, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins didn't play at all in Week 14 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during pre-game warmups. Tyler Boyd (finger) also picked up an injury Sunday, and both wideouts are now considered day-to-day. Given Taylor's comments, fantasy mangers will have to monitor the Bengals' practice reports throughout Week 15 prep for further clarity on which wideouts will be available against Tampa Bay.
