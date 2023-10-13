Higgins (ribs) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is viewed as a game-time call for the contest, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, coach Zac Taylor indicated that things appear "positive" regarding Higgins' status, but it looks like the team will wait until Sunday before making a final call on the wideout's availability. Fortunately for those considering Higgins in Week 6 fantasy lineups, the Bengals face the Seahawks at 1:00 ET on Sunday.