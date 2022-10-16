Higgins (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bengals won't make a decision about Higgins' status before monitoring him in pregame workouts, so fantasy managers likely won't get confirmation about his availability until inactives are released prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The wideout is officially listed as questionable, and he was listed as a limited participant Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday.
