The Bengals are planning on having Higgins (shoulder) available for their Week 5 game against the Packers on Oct. 10, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins has already been ruled out ahead of Thursday's home game against the Jaguars, marking his second straight absence on account of the sore shoulder. The second-year receiver might have had an outside chance to play if the Bengals were hosting the Jaguars on Sunday, but the quick turnaround for the Week 4 contest didn't provide Higgins with enough time to get healthy. Higgins should benefit from the longer break before the matchup with the Packers, but he may still need to return to full practice by the end of next week in order to avoid the inactive list once again.