Higgins is tending to a heel contusion, but coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that it isn't considered to be a major concern ahead of Week 1, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

With position mate Ja'Marr Chase currently recovering from a left knee injury that he suffered in practice last Tuesday, the top of the Bengals' receiving corps now is banged up. Fortunately for Higgins, he doesn't appear to have a serious injury, just one that he'll have to manage with a season-opening matchup with the Buccaneers on the horizon on Sunday, Sept. 13.