Higgins has missed some practice time with what appears to be a minor unspecified injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

This nugget come via fellow receiver Tyler Boyd, with the report suggesting that Higgins could return to the field by Sunday. Once he's back, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2020 draft will look to secure snaps behind top wideout A.J. Green and Boyd, who mans the slot for the Bengals. John Ross, who's also in the mix for work on the outside, is currently away from the team indefinitely after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.